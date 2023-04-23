Driver gets out just in time as Saraburi-bound truck goes up in flames
An oil truck went up in flames on Borommaratchachonnani Road (inbound) in Bangkok's Thawi Wattana district at 11.45pm on Saturday night.
About half of the truck was engulfed with flames by the time firefighters, rescuers and police officers showed up.
The road was closed to traffic, while 10 fire trucks took 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Nobody was injured.
The driver, Thanapol Ratchaneesiriphap, 55, said he was delivering 40,000 litres of diesel from a warehouse in Samut Sakhon to a filling station in Saraburi.
He said he decided to stop and get out of the truck as soon as he felt the brakes and wheel were malfunctioning.
“Soon there was an explosion and flames engulfed the truck,” he said, adding that he called the police immediately after the incident.