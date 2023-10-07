Poll shows faith intact of majority of Thais in parties they voted for
Nearly 70% of Thais have confidentce and faith in political parties for whom they had voted in the May 14 general election, according to a poll survey published on Friday.
The Institute of Future Studies for Development last month conducted a survey titled “Thai voters’ confidence and faith in political parties after the election of members of the House of Representatives”.
The poll was carried out among an undisclosed number of Thais over 18 years old in six regions, with a confidence level of 95% and a 3% margin of error.
— 28.73% of respondents said they had the highest level of confidence and faith in the political party of their choice and would definitely vote for them again in the next election.
— 40.02% said their confidence and faith are high and they would continue voting for these parties.
The poll showed that 68.75% of the respondents remain confident and have faith in their political parties of choice.
— 22.09% said their confidence and faith are at a moderate level and they may consider voting for other parties.
— 6.34% said they have low confidence and faith in the parties and might not vote for them again.
— 2.82% of the respondents said they no longer have faith in the party they voted for and will definitely choose a different party next time.
Top reasons why political parties enjoyed the confidence and faith of voters were: Favourable policies and stance (52.03%); knowledgeable and capable candidates (30.66%); being able to keep campaign promises (27.32%); and confidence in party leaders (23.19%).
The reasons that have led to voters losing their confidence and faith included: Inability to keep campaign promises (42.54%), unfavourable policies and stance (34.12%), changing their words/stance after the election (33.91%), lack of confidence in party leaders (18.29%), and being unable to work with other parties (14.98%).
The institute also revealed that voters who had the highest level of confidence and faith in political parties were those aged 18-25 years, followed by those 25-36 years old. The age groups that had the lowest level of confidence and faith were 46-59 years old, and over 60 years old.
Based on voting of party-list MPs alone, the parties that received the highest level of confidence and faith among respondents were: Prachachart (4.55%), followed by Move Forward (4.15%) and Chart Thai Pattana (4%).
Palang Pracharath and Bhumjaithai parties received the lowest level of confidence and faith, at 3.12% and 3.4%, respectively.