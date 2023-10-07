Poll shows faith intact of majority of Thais in parties they voted for

The Institute of Future Studies for Development last month conducted a survey titled “Thai voters’ confidence and faith in political parties after the election of members of the House of Representatives”.

The poll was carried out among an undisclosed number of Thais over 18 years old in six regions, with a confidence level of 95% and a 3% margin of error.

— 28.73% of respondents said they had the highest level of confidence and faith in the political party of their choice and would definitely vote for them again in the next election.

— 40.02% said their confidence and faith are high and they would continue voting for these parties.

The poll showed that 68.75% of the respondents remain confident and have faith in their political parties of choice.

— 22.09% said their confidence and faith are at a moderate level and they may consider voting for other parties.

— 6.34% said they have low confidence and faith in the parties and might not vote for them again.

— 2.82% of the respondents said they no longer have faith in the party they voted for and will definitely choose a different party next time.