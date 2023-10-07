3 suspects linked to Bangkok shooting spree to remain in jail pending investigation

Investigators from Bangkok’s Yannawa Police Station went to the South Bangkok Criminal Court to seek permission to extend the suspects’ detention pending the completion of investigation. The officers also asked the court not to grant them bail.

The three suspects were also present at court. Suwannahong Phramkanajan and his son Akkarawit Jaithong are accused of selling a modified imitation pistol to the teenage shooter. Piyabutr Pianpitak is accused of selling bullets and pistol magazines to the boy.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired at shoppers in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, killing two people and injuring five others. A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while another Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais were injured.

The three suspects appeared exhausted upon their arrival in court and were seen wearing the same clothes they were wearing when they were arrested on Thursday.

The trio has been charged with illegal possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition and the sale of firearms and ammunition with no permission.

Suwannahong and Akkarawit claim that they did not sell the gun used in the mass shooting to the boy, though Piyabutr has reportedly confessed to selling ammunition to the teen.



