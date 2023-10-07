Mother of killed Myanmar victim arrives at funeral with milk tea for her daughter

The funeral of Moe Mynt, 31, was being held at Phasuk Maneechan Temple in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

Her mother Khin Win, 67, arrived at the temple with a cup of milk tea in her hand. Milk tea was her daughter’s favourite drink, and the mother placed it next to the coffin, asking her daughter’s spirit to enjoy the drink.

Khin Win said she had last spoken to her daughter on the phone last week, and only learned of her death two days ago.

Myanmar Ambassador U Chit Swe personally attended the funeral on Saturday, placing his wreath next to that of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The envoy offered his condolences to the victim’s mother and told her that the embassy would cover the accommodation cost during her stay in Thailand.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired at shoppers in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, killing two people and injuring five others. A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while another Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais were injured.



