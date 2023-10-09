Chonburi abbot offers a helping hand to people in villages nearby

Sangkarak Suraya Thirasutho, the abbot of Wat Woraprot Sanghawaas in Chonburi’s Phan Thong district, has taken it upon himself to share all he gets in donations, so people in his neighbourhood are not overburdened.

For instance, if he gets fresh vegetables from local vendors, he and his disciples will load the produce on a cart and drive around the neighbourhood announcing their giveaways.

The villagers say they are delighted to have an abbot who is so generous, adding that he had once distributed eggs to every household.

They say the vegetables they receive can feed them for at least two days, and sometimes they even save some to make food for the monks.

The abbot said he shares the donations because they all live together and must help each other.