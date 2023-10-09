Chonburi abbot offers a helping hand to people in villages nearby
A kind abbot in Chonburi province has decided to lend a helping hand to poor villagers, as prices of consumer goods continue rising.
Sangkarak Suraya Thirasutho, the abbot of Wat Woraprot Sanghawaas in Chonburi’s Phan Thong district, has taken it upon himself to share all he gets in donations, so people in his neighbourhood are not overburdened.
For instance, if he gets fresh vegetables from local vendors, he and his disciples will load the produce on a cart and drive around the neighbourhood announcing their giveaways.
The villagers say they are delighted to have an abbot who is so generous, adding that he had once distributed eggs to every household.
They say the vegetables they receive can feed them for at least two days, and sometimes they even save some to make food for the monks.
The abbot said he shares the donations because they all live together and must help each other.
Whenever the abbot gets a surplus of donations, he announces it on Facebook, providing the date, time and details of what will be distributed, so the villagers can make time to receive the gifts. The abbot, meanwhile, has also garnered much praise on social media, with many netizens applauding him for his generosity.