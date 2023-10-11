background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 21, 2023
nationthailand

No expressway tolls on Friday as Thailand remembers beloved monarch

No expressway tolls on Friday as Thailand remembers beloved monarch
WEDNESDAY, October 11, 2023

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Wednesday that it is waiving tollway fees on three expressways for 24 hours on Friday to mark the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

In its website, EXAT specified that travel on three expressways will be completely toll-free from immediately after midnight.

The waiver will apply to:

• Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (19 gates)

• Si Rat Expressway (31 gates)

• Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 gates)

 

 

TAGS
ThailandexpresswayBangkok
RELATED
nationthailand