No expressway tolls on Friday as Thailand remembers beloved monarch
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Wednesday that it is waiving tollway fees on three expressways for 24 hours on Friday to mark the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
In its website, EXAT specified that travel on three expressways will be completely toll-free from immediately after midnight.
The waiver will apply to:
• Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (19 gates)
• Si Rat Expressway (31 gates)
• Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 gates)