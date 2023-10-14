Thais in Muslim countries told to stay away from crowds

The Thai Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, issued a warning on its official Facebook account on Friday night.

The post said that Thais living in those countries should stay away from crowded places to avoid any “unexpected occurrences”.

The embassy, which looks after Thai nationals living in Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania, noted that demonstrations were held in many areas of those three Muslim-majority countries over the past week, amid the growing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to the Facebook post, Thais in these countries can call +212 6 6115 5885 or send messages to its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ThaiEmbassyRabat) in case of emergencies.

The latest round of conflict came after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel last Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people and wounding at least 3,200.

The Israeli military responded with a siege and bombardment of Gaza, leaving at least 2,215 people dead and more than 8,714 others injured. Among the deaths were 724 children, according to media reports.

Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza have ignited anger across the Muslim world. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in many countries to rally in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Streets protests were reported in Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Bahrain, Lebanon, Yemen, and Jordan, among other Middle Eastern countries.

Palestine supporters are also holding protests against Israel in Western countries, including Germany, France, and the US.