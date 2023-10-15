Embassy in France warns Thais to be cautious after knife attack in school

French authorities are concerned that the attack might be related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Paris informed about the incident where an assailant used a knife to attack people in a French school in Arras on October 13, prompting the French government to raise vigilance to the highest level.

The Royal Thai Embassy advised Thai citizens and tourists in France to be extra vigilant while travelling, avoid community areas and tourist sites, check travel routes, and operating hours of various places. It urged Thais to monitor the situation and strictly follow the instructions of the French authorities.

On October 14, the French government urgently evacuated people from the Louvre museum and the Palace of Versailles, as well as other important tourist sites, after receiving warnings of possible bombings in these areas.

In case of emergencies and need of urgent assistance from the Thai embassy, contact the emergency phone numbers: +33 6 03 59 97 05 and +33 6 46 71 96 94.