PM’s Office Minister to sign MoU in China on media cooperation

Puangpet said she would accompany Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who will make an official visit to the country on the invitation of the Chinese government from Wednesday to Friday.

During her visit to China, Puangpet said she would sign an MoU for cooperation on news and information sharing between the department, which is the Thai government’s mouthpiece, and CMG, which is responsible for managing the vast majority of state-owned media in China, including radio, television, and print outlets.

The MoU signing would follow her discussions with China's ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, on October 11, Puangpet said.