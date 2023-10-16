Returning Thai workers will be able to earn a living: Labour Ministry

He said the ministry is assisting Thai workers based on the following guidelines.

• Workers who fall under the fund for assisting workers overseas will get 15,000 baht per person after arriving in Thailand.

• The Labour Ministry will facilitate return to Israel once the war ends for those who wish to do so. Those who do not want to return can contact the ministry to work in other countries, or the Department of Employment to seek jobs in Thailand.

• Workers can contact provincial skill development centres nationwide to receive labour skill training, so they will be able to earn a living and take care of their families.

• The minister counsellor for labour affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Kittana Srisuriya, is negotiating with employers to pay the remaining wages to Thai workers.