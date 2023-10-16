Parnpree positive Thailand can secure release of Thai hostages

He said batches returning on Monday include 30 students from Narathiwat University.

Parnpree said the government has so far prepared 32 flights, which should be sufficient to fly 5,600 Thais back within this month.

The government will seek help from airlines that fly to the Middle East and Israel to bring the remaining Thais back home as soon as possible, the minister added.

As for criticism that evacuation flights seem to take longer than commercial flights, Parnpree said non-regular flights, especially those of the Royal Thai Air Force, can only be routed over the airspace of countries that Thailand has diplomatic ties with. He said at least people’s safety can be assured despite the flights being one or two hours longer.

As for reports that some Thais are not able to return because their employers have seized their passports, Parnpree said if they wish to return, all they need to do is inform the Thai embassy.

He said diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials in Israel will issue temporary passports for all Thais without any condition.

The minister added that the embassy also has information about workers who want to continue working in Israel, adding that the mission will help them as soon as they change their minds.

The minister said all Thai missions have been instructed to warn Thai expats to be prudent and guard themselves from possible attack, as protests against Israel and terrorist attacks will likely hit other countries.