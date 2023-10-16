Parnpree positive Thailand can secure release of Thai hostages
Thailand is seeking help from Middle East nations to secure the release of Thais taken hostage by Hamas militants, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said.
He added that the number of Thai fatalities in the conflict rose to 29 as another worker was killed on Monday. Insisting that the Thai government was not being complacent, Parnpree said the government was doing what it could to secure the release of the 18 Thais being held hostage by Hamas militants.
The minister said some positive signs have emerged as the government has contacted both sides of the conflict, including Middle East countries.
“We have also contacted Middle East governments that have close ties with Palestine and Hamas and learned that the chance of hostages being released is high,” Parnpree said.
The foreign minister added that Israel has promised to prioritise Thai victims when it conducts autopsies for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Parnpree added that the Foreign Ministry was racing against time to evacuate all Thais wishing to return home.
So far, 7,596 Thais have registered their wish with the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to return.
Speaking to reporters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport before leaving for China, Parnpree said the fourth batch of 130 Thais had landed on Thai soil on Monday morning, and another group of 250 Thais were scheduled to return at 7.30pm on the same day. However, he said, six of the workers who had registered to return could not be tracked down, adding he hoped they were safe.
He said batches returning on Monday include 30 students from Narathiwat University.
Parnpree said the government has so far prepared 32 flights, which should be sufficient to fly 5,600 Thais back within this month.
The government will seek help from airlines that fly to the Middle East and Israel to bring the remaining Thais back home as soon as possible, the minister added.
As for criticism that evacuation flights seem to take longer than commercial flights, Parnpree said non-regular flights, especially those of the Royal Thai Air Force, can only be routed over the airspace of countries that Thailand has diplomatic ties with. He said at least people’s safety can be assured despite the flights being one or two hours longer.
As for reports that some Thais are not able to return because their employers have seized their passports, Parnpree said if they wish to return, all they need to do is inform the Thai embassy.
He said diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials in Israel will issue temporary passports for all Thais without any condition.
The minister added that the embassy also has information about workers who want to continue working in Israel, adding that the mission will help them as soon as they change their minds.
The minister said all Thai missions have been instructed to warn Thai expats to be prudent and guard themselves from possible attack, as protests against Israel and terrorist attacks will likely hit other countries.