PM revs up to woo Tesla by driving to work in wife’s Model Y
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin borrowed his wife’s fully electric, mid-size Tesla Model Y in a gesture he hopes will lure the American automaker into investing in Thailand.
He was first spotted getting out of the white car at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday morning before he headed off to Government House to preside over the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Srettha later told the press that he had borrowed his wife Pakpilai’s car because he wants to win Tesla’s heart when he gets to talk to the company next month.
Apart from being emission-free, he said the Tesla Model Y was also easy to get in and out of when compared to the Mercedes Benz S-Class he has been allocated as prime minister.
The government is planning to promote Thailand as an EV hub in Southeast Asia, he said, adding that the topic will be part of the agenda during his trip to Beijing.
Srettha and his delegation are in China to attend the two-day 3rd Belt and Road Forum, which kicks off on Tuesday.