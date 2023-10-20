Vending machine selling Kratom tea triggers concern in Hat Yai
A herbal drink vending machine in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province has raised concerns among residents on Friday, as the machine also offers addictive kratom tea.
Beverages made from kratom, a stimulant that was earlier banned in Thailand, roselle and chrysanthemum are being offered at 10 baht per glass. But sales of kratom tea are higher than the others.
A resident said that the vending machine had been installed around 3-4 months ago.
Teenagers show up each evening to purchase kratom tea, the resident said, adding that one could often find the area littered with empty cups from the vending machine.
The resident said that selling kratom tea was illegal, as it offered youngsters easy access to kratom, and the price is cheaper than those in general at 50 baht per bottle.
According to the Kratom Plant Act BE 2565 (2022), entrepreneurs are not allowed to sell kratom in educational institutions, dormitories, public parks, zoos and amusement parks.
They are also not allowed to sell kratom using vending machines or other methods specified by the Justice and Public Health ministries.