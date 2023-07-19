Draft regulation to prevent use of legal drugs by children approved

Although these three former narcotics have been legalised in Thailand for medical purposes, the rules to prevent recreational usage and abuse by underaged persons are still being formulated.

Ratchada said that the draft, proposed by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, stipulates the criteria of behaviours related to the use of marijuana, hemp and kratom, as well as products containing ingredients of these plants for recreational purposes in persons under 18 years old (excluding those who achieved legal age through marriage).

The criteria will allow state officials to use their authority as defined by the Child Protection Act of 2003 to protect children who display risky behaviours. These are: 1) Sending the children to a child protection or rehabilitation institute, and 2) Sending the children to their legal guardians or other persons who are willing to take care of them.

In the latter case, a child protection agent could be assigned to supervise the children to prevent them from going to risky places or socialising with individuals that may lead them to illegal activities.

“The regulations aim to protect children from the impact on intelligence and physical development posed by marijuana, hemp and kratom, as well as from being in an environment that could lead them into inappropriate behaviour or illegal activities,” said Ratchada.

“After the draft becomes effective, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will issue the regulations of National Child Protection Commission, which will detail steps for protecting children from the use of marijuana, hemp and kratom as narcotic substances,” she added.