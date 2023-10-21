Impact to build ‘Sky Entrance’, connecting with MRT Pink Line station

The company’s chief executive officer, Paul Kanjanapas, said on Friday that the construction of an extension section of the Pink Line train by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) is currently 30% complete.

The approximately 3km-long section comprising two stations — MT-01 or Muang Thong Thani Station, and MT-02 or Muang Thong Lake Station — is expected to be ready for public use in 2025.

While the two stations and train tracks are being built, Bangkok Land will also construct its Sky Entrance to link the MT-01 station with the Impact Challenger Hall for the convenience of commuters visiting the exhibition centre, said Paul.

He said the company has earmarked 195 million baht to build a 230-metre-long link bridge with the station as well as a new lobby at the Impact Challenger Hall where the path connects.

Giant LED screens will be installed in this lobby so commuters leaving Impact can see the coming trains, he added.

The construction of Sky Entrance is expected to start early next year and will take around 14 months to finish, by March 2025, in time for the opening of Muang Thong Thani Station, said Paul.

In the meantime, the company will provide a free shuttle bus from Si Rat station to Impact for commuters visiting the exhibition centre from next month until the new station is open.

The CEO added that Impact’s team of engineers would coordinate with the construction contractor to ensure the safety of visitors, and the traffic flow and landscape at the entrance of Impact were not affected by the construction until project delivery time in July 2025.