MRT Pink Line linking Nonthaburi to Min Buri to be ready by yearend
The MRT Pink Line should be ready by yearend, outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared after taking a ride from Min Buri to Lat Pla Khao on Monday.
Prayut reckoned all 30 stations of the 34.5-kilometre monorail should be opened by the end of the year. Apparently, 97% of the construction, which kicked off in December 2017, is complete.
Reminding the public that it takes a long time to build a railway system due to the many procedures, he also thanked people for helping with the expropriation of land.
“If people say what they want and cooperate, everything can come true,” he said, adding that the entire procedure was fair and in line with the law.
Both the Pink and Yellow lines share the same monorail technology, he said, adding that everybody should have confidence in it.
The premier also pointed out that the Pink Line is linked with many attractions and there are enough parking lots for 2,000 to 3,000 cars.
The MRT Pink Line cost 53.49 billion baht and can accommodate up to 28,000 commuters per hour. Each train comprises seven passenger cars.
It connects with the MRT Purple Line at Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station, the State Railway of Thailand’s Dark Red Line at Laksi Station, the BTS Light Green Line at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station and the MRT Orange Line at Min Buri Station.