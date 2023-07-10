MRT Pink Line linking Nonthaburi to Min Buri to be ready by yearend

Prayut reckoned all 30 stations of the 34.5-kilometre monorail should be opened by the end of the year. Apparently, 97% of the construction, which kicked off in December 2017, is complete.

Reminding the public that it takes a long time to build a railway system due to the many procedures, he also thanked people for helping with the expropriation of land.

“If people say what they want and cooperate, everything can come true,” he said, adding that the entire procedure was fair and in line with the law.