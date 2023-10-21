Queen Suthida plays ice hockey at new Chiang Mai rink

The Queen accompanied HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn to preside over the opening of the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai, which is located in the Muang district of the northern city.

An inaugural match was held on the arena’s ice hockey rink between Thailand’s national players, divided into the White and Blue teams.

The Queen played for the Blue team. She appeared to enjoy the match, watched by the King among the spectators.

The newly opened Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai is a 1,500-square-metre facility located on the Chiang Mai-Lampang superhighway.

It is the first ice-skating rink in Chiang Mai and the entire northern region that meets international standards.

The rink, certified by the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, will be Thailand’s major venue for future matches involving ice-skating at both national and international levels.

The rink will also serve as a training ground for Thailand’s national ice hockey players and other ice-skating sports, as well as other winter sport athletes wanting to practise to improve their skills.



