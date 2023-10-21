Funny comment goes a long way in promoting Thailand, says Korn
A recent video clip that went viral on Instagram proves that Thailand is charming and exotic, former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij said.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Korn said an American boy had posted the video clip on Instagram saying he would do whatever the top comment wanted him to do if he could get 200,000 followers.
The video clip went viral and the top comment asked the boy to fly to a small town in Thailand for a warm welcome from local people. This comment won 2.58 million likes, the highest ever on Instagram, Korn said. The boy, meanwhile, had more than 321,000 followers as of press time.
“This humorous story shows that Thailand is charming and exotic for people around the world,” the former leader of the Chart Pattana Kla Party said. Also, he pointed out, this was free publicity for Thailand and people should get ready to welcome the young Instagrammer.