Heavy rain for 36 provinces today

There will be a decrease in atmospheric pressure, the cold air mass covering the upper parts of Thailand, resulting in rain and thunderstorms in northern Thailand over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a monsoon trough passing through the southern region, coupled with the southwest monsoon over the lower southern region and the lower Gulf of Thailand, will bring heavy downpours and potential flash flooding to some areas of the southern region.

As for the sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1 metre in height, more in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution.