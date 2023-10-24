Wai Wai sets out to conquer Mama

Thai President Foods, the manufacturer of Mama noodles, recently announced the opening of a Mama Station restaurant on Bangkok’s RCA nightlife strip on December 11, after research showed that instant noodles are a huge hit with drinkers.

Mama Station is the brand’s third foray into the restaurant business, following Zaab Museum at Terminal 21 Asoke and Craze Mama by Zaab Museum at Icon Siam.

Wai Wai, however, has a different strategy, as it is aiming at the upcountry market instead of flocking to city locations.

“We started our flagship Quick Terrace, Thailand’s first noodle café, in 2015, in front of our headquarters in Nakhon Pathom province,” Veera Napapruekchat, managing director of Thai Preserved Food Factory, told the Nation.

There are currently five Quick Terrace branches, with the latest one located in a PTT service station on Ang Sila Road in Chonburi province.

The company’s well-known brand “quick zabb”, derived from the original brand of Wai Wai (quick) and the Thai word “zabb” (spicy), gave birth to the name of its signature restaurant, Veera said.

“We partnered with PTT, which has an extensive network of branches in upcountry areas, to offer affordable noodle dishes to local people and travellers,” he said, adding that this decentralised strategy has helped maximise product exposure to wider groups of consumers.