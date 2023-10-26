Halloween horrors engulf service station in Thailand
Bleary-eyed customers taking comfort breaks at a service station in Phitsanulok may be horrified to find themselves at the centre of a zombie apocalypse.
The Bang Chak petrol station in Muang district, about 350 kilometres north of Bangkok, has come up with a novel – and frankly terrifying – way to celebrate Halloween.
Toilets at the facility have been transformed into a house of horrors, complete with gory corpses, blood-spattered mirrors, and an army of the undead rising from their graves.
Customers may think twice about answering the call of nature when they encounter the body wrapped in a bloodstained sheet hanging outside the men’s toilet – or just go right there on the spot.
Things don’t get any better in the other toilet, where a horrific torture-murder scene greets any woman brave enough to enter.
The fearsome fun begins outside the men’s toilet, where the lawn has been transformed into a graveyard, with black hands reaching up from the ground.
The spine-chilling display is the brainchild of the service station’s owner, described as a “new-generation entrepreneur” by its marketing executive Padiwaradda Thianpanya.
The corpses are made of empty plastic bottles wrapped in white fabric sheets, she explained.
Inside the women’s toilet, red neon lights have been fitted to cast a gory glow over the seated corpse.
More evidence of a horrific crime comes from the bloody handprint on a mirror, while a harbinger of death in the form of a gecko climbs the wall.
Frightened customers who turn to the staff for comfort are in for another shock. The station’s workers will take on ghoulish shapes every evening for the next week, according to Padiwaradda. Worse still, some will roam the place in search of random victims to haunt, she added.