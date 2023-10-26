Halloween horrors engulf service station in Thailand

The Bang Chak petrol station in Muang district, about 350 kilometres north of Bangkok, has come up with a novel – and frankly terrifying – way to celebrate Halloween.

Toilets at the facility have been transformed into a house of horrors, complete with gory corpses, blood-spattered mirrors, and an army of the undead rising from their graves.

Customers may think twice about answering the call of nature when they encounter the body wrapped in a bloodstained sheet hanging outside the men’s toilet – or just go right there on the spot.

Things don’t get any better in the other toilet, where a horrific torture-murder scene greets any woman brave enough to enter.



