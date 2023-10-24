Of ghoulies, ghosties and Halloween
With Halloween almost upon us, The Nation has compiled a list of Halloween greetings for your friends and loved ones. But first, here’s a little history of the origins of Halloween.
Halloween or Hallowe'en is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.
One theory holds that many Halloween traditions were influenced by Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, which are believed to have pagan roots. Some go further and suggest that Samhain may have been Christianised as All Hallow's Day, along with its eve, by the early Church. During this pagan religious celebration, people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts to welcome the harvest at the end of summer.
As for origins of trick-or-treating, one theory suggests that during Samhain, Celtic people would leave food out to appease the spirits travelling the Earth at night. Over time, people began to dress as these unearthly beings in exchange for similar offerings of food and drink.
Enough of the history! Here are the greetings you can send to your friends and loved ones this Halloween:
- Wishing you a Halloween filled with tricks and treats.
- Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street.
- No tricks, only treats for you this Halloween.
- Hope your Halloween is just purr-fect! (emphasis on the cat-like purring, as black cats are one of the Halloween symbols).
- A pumpkin a day means Halloween is on its way.
- Orange, black and green, there’s mischief a-brewin' this Halloween.
- Witches cackle, ghosts boo. A happy Halloween to you!
- Witching you were here.
- Pumpkins are carved, ghosts are seen, the hour is here, happy Halloween!
- Hope your Halloween is a total scream.
- May all your pumpkins be glowing.
- Hoping this Halloween brew brings good luck to you.
- Happy Halloween from the cutest pumpkin in the patch.
- Merry Halloween!