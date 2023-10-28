Thailand loses big-screen legend Manop Aswathep

The news was broken by fellow actor Bin Banloerit in a Facebook post. He said Manop’s funeral will be held at Chao Am Temple in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district.

The deceased’s daughter, identified only as “Ay”, said her father had celebrated his 86th birthday on October 16.

She said he complained of a stomachache last week and a stone was discovered. After surgery, he developed a blood infection, she said.

“Father died peacefully at the Naval Hospital this morning at the age of 86,” she added.

Bathing rites were held on Saturday at 4pm, while daily prayers starting from 7pm will be held for three days until Monday.

The cremation is scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm, the family said.

Manop is survived by his wife Sunan Junmakorn and their three children.

