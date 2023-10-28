Thailand loses big-screen legend Manop Aswathep
Prolific Thai actor Manop Aswathep passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 86.
The news was broken by fellow actor Bin Banloerit in a Facebook post. He said Manop’s funeral will be held at Chao Am Temple in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district.
The deceased’s daughter, identified only as “Ay”, said her father had celebrated his 86th birthday on October 16.
She said he complained of a stomachache last week and a stone was discovered. After surgery, he developed a blood infection, she said.
“Father died peacefully at the Naval Hospital this morning at the age of 86,” she added.
Bathing rites were held on Saturday at 4pm, while daily prayers starting from 7pm will be held for three days until Monday.
The cremation is scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm, the family said.
Manop is survived by his wife Sunan Junmakorn and their three children.
“Manop Aswathep” is the stage name of retired Lieutenant Junior Grade Viriya Junmakorn of the Royal Thai Navy. He was born on October 16, 1937, in Bangkok at the time when the country was known as “Siam” and its capital was called “Phra Nakhon”.
He attended school in Chonburi province and after completing his secondary studies, the future actor furthered his education at the Naval Rating School in Chonburi’s Sattahip district. He continued to work in the Navy even after becoming an actor.
In the early 1960s, Manop was “discovered” by then-famous movie director Sanan Kraprayoon, who met him at a barber’s shop. He agreed to play a supporting role in a 1963 movie titled “Nang Saming Prai” under the stage name “Navin Thepyotee”.
Manop got the lead role for the first time in the following year in the film titled “Pichit Torachon”, starring actress Amora Asavanond. However, the film was not considered successful in terms of revenue. So, he opted to take supporting roles in several subsequent movies.
In 1969, he got the lead again in the film “Lakorn Re”, in which he adopted the stage name “Manop Aswathep” for the first time.
During his career spanning six decades, the actor took on a wide diversity of roles including villains. He starred in more than 250 movies and over 80 television dramas.
He has featured in many films and dramas, including “Narok Tarutao” (1976), “Great Danger with a Thousand Faces” (1978), “Raiders of the Doomed Kingdom” (1985). “The Dumb Die Fast, the Smart Die Slow” (1991), “Hong Neu Mangkorn” (2000), “The Legend of Suriyothai” (2001), “In the Name of Godfather” (2003), “Legend of King Naresuan” (2006), “Kingdom of War: Part 1” (2007), and “2022 Tsunami” (2009).
Manop won the prestigious Tukata Thong (Golden Doll) award, a Thai version of the Oscars, in 1976 for his supporting role in the film “Ngao Rahoo”.