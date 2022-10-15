Harry Potter’s Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, dies aged 72

“He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, said Coltrane was “one of the funniest people I’ve met.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban', when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," he said.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said: "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent ... brilliantly witty ... and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.