Michael Gambon, British actor who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

He died peacefully in the hospital, PA Media reported citing a family statement.

Gambon began his acting on the stage in the early 1960s and later moved into TV and film. Notable film roles include a psychotic mob leader in Peter Greenaway's "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" in 1989 and the elderly King George V in Tom Hooper's "The King's Speech" in 2010.

But his best-known role was as Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, a role he took over from the third instalment in the eight-movie series after he replaced the late Richard Harris in 2004.

Gambon was a winner of four BAFTAs, three Olivier Awards and two ensemble cast Screen Actors Guild Awards.