Govt to secure work for Thai workers returning from Israel

The Ministry of Labour is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Darwin, in mid-November. The initiative seeks to employ Thai workers in agriculture, such as in fruit orchards and farms.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that Darwin has expressed a need for Thai labourers in the agricultural sector. Just 15 workers are required in the short term, but this number might increase in the future. This collaboration, facilitated by the MOU, represents a significant opportunity to expand Thailand's labour market into Australia. Phiphat acknowledged that working in Australia, especially in agriculture, offers higher income compared to working in Israel. It is also a safer option.

Furthermore, the Thai Labour Ministry is planning to present a proposal to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for the allocation of funds to assist Thai workers who have returned from Israel to ensure they receive financial support. Additionally, various government agencies are coordinating efforts to inform these workers about the assistance available, including financial aid and potential debt relief.