Patcharawat heads to Dubai, expecting breakthroughs at COP28

He said that at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, the Thai delegation would report about the country’s work in cooperating with the world community in tackling climate change problems. He expected increased opportunities for Thailand to get financial, technological, and technical aid in dealing with the issue.

Patcharawat, who is also Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister, is leading the Thai delegation at the COP28 being held in Dubai from November 30 until December 12.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, referring to the countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which came into force in 1994.

Patcharawat said he expected the conference would agree on a plan to mobilise US$100 billion (3.5 trillion baht) per year until 2025 to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change. He was hopeful that countries that had made commitments to contribute would help ensure the goal would be met. The minister added that the fund was necessary to help poorer countries prone to the effects of climate change to better deal with the problem.

“I believe that the COP28 will see breakthroughs and achieve the success expected by the world community. We [Thailand] fully support the efforts as a member of the world community. We would speed up the work being carried out in the country to address climate change,” Patcharawat said.