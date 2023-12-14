Stunning Geminid shower strongest tonight
The Geminid meteor shower is visible to the naked eye from tonight (Thursday) until the morning, offering a stunning display. Discover the best spots for an unobstructed view with crystal clarity—we have the answer.
From the night of December 14 to the morning of December 15, the spectacular Geminid meteor shower will grace the skies, featuring its highest fiery streaking rate after midnight—approximately 120-150 meteors per hour—all visible to the naked eye.
A special stargazing tour has been organised for tonight by the National Astronomical Research Institute (NARIT) in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), along with the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand network spanning over 30 areas nationwide.
Observations commence around 8 p.m. until the early hours. For enthusiasts, witnessing the Geminid meteor shower will be best in an open, completely dark area devoid of disruptive light.
WHAT IS THE GEMINID METEOR SHOWER?
The Geminid meteor shower occurs annually between December 4 and 20, with its focal point centred around the Gemini constellation.
Observers can witness the phenomenon as the Geminid constellation rises on the eastern horizon, starting around 8:00 p.m. The meteor shower will manifest as a dazzling display of light across a wide expanse of the sky.
With no moonlight interference this year, the conditions are ideal for observation in complete darkness.
STARGAZING LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
NORTHERN REGION
Discover the magic of the Geminid meteor shower at these breathtaking locations across Thailand tonight.
1. Huai Nam Dang National Park - Chiang Mai
2. Si Nan National Park - Nan
3. Ban On Tai, San Kamphaeng - Chiang Mai
4. Villa De View Boutique Resort - Chiang Mai
5. Putoh - Chiang Mai
6. Ban Suan Pa Pong Doi - Chiang Mai
7. Ban Om Doi fragrant rice - Chiang Mai
8. The Teak Resort - Chiang Mai
9. Chiang Dao Farm Stay - Chiang Mai
10. Summit Green Valley Chiang Mai Country Club - Chiang Mai
NORTHEASTERN AND EASTERN REGION
1. Khao Yai National Park - Nakhon Ratchasima
2. Pha Luang Waterfall Forest Park - Ubon Ratchathani
3. Pha Taem National Park - Ubon Ratchathani
4. Pa Hin Ngam National Park - Chaiyaphum
5. Phu Kheow Wildlife Sanctuary - Chaiyaphum
6. Phu Lan Kha National Park - Chaiyaphum
7. Ta Phraya National Park - Sa Kaeo
8. Rai Khao Noi Suwana - Nakhon Ratchasima
9. Gran-Monte Wine Vineyards - Nakhon Ratchasima
10. Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai - Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Alcidini Wine Vineyards - Nakhon Ratchasima
12. The Piano Resort Khao Yai - Nakhon Ratchasima
13. Sang Suk Farm - Rayong
14. Khon Kaen Zoo - Khon Kaen
CENTRAL AND WESTERN REGIONS
1. Mae Wong National Park - Kamphaeng Phet
2. Meela Garden Retreat Cottage - Saraburi
3. Ban Rai Yai Cha Phlu - Saraburi
4. Muaklek ATV Stadium - Saraburi
5. Kirimala Eco Camp - Ratchaburi
SOUTHERN REGION
1. Ao Toh Lee View Point - Phang Nga