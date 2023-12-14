Stunning Geminid shower strongest tonight

From the night of December 14 to the morning of December 15, the spectacular Geminid meteor shower will grace the skies, featuring its highest fiery streaking rate after midnight—approximately 120-150 meteors per hour—all visible to the naked eye.

A special stargazing tour has been organised for tonight by the National Astronomical Research Institute (NARIT) in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), along with the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand network spanning over 30 areas nationwide.

Observations commence around 8 p.m. until the early hours. For enthusiasts, witnessing the Geminid meteor shower will be best in an open, completely dark area devoid of disruptive light.