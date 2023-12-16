New York’s Met Museum to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia and Thailand

The Latchford family also had a load of centuries-old Cambodian jewellery in their possession that they later returned to Cambodia. In February, 77 pieces of jewellery made of gold and other precious metal pieces, including items such as crowns, necklaces and earrings were returned to their homeland. Other stone and bronze artefacts were returned in September 2021.

The latest works being returned from the Metropolitan Museum of Art were made between the ninth and 14th centuries in the Angkorian period and reflect the Hindu and Buddhist religious systems prominent during that time, according to the museum.

Angkor in the ninth to the 15th centuries was a powerful kingdom in the area of present-day Cambodia. Tourists can see relics of that past at the Angkor Wat temple complex in the country’s northwest.

Among the pieces being returned include a bronze sculpture called “The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Royal Ease” made some time between the late 10th century and early 11th century. Another piece of art, made of stone in the seventh century and named “Head of Buddha” will also be returned. Those pieces are part of 10 that can still be viewed in the museum’s galleries while arrangements are being made for their return.

There is no specific timeline for when the pieces will be returned, the museum said.

Research efforts have already been underway by the museum to examine the ownership history of its objects, focusing on the provenance of Nazi-looted artwork that changed hands in Germany-occupied Europe.

Another focus of the museum’s research includes ancient art and cultural property — specifically how the objects were discovered and subsequently changed hands.

AP

Photo by Reuters