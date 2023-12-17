State agency to undertake stringent crackdown on substandard products
A state agency has been told to expedite aggressive measures to sweep away substandard products from the market, with a focus on the controlled 143 items advertised through digital TV and online media.
The concern is that these products may pose a danger to people's lives and property, Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said, explaining his instructions to the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).
The TISI has been tasked with taking eight more stringent proactive measures under the “Quick Win” mission. These measures focus on closely monitoring product distribution in both traditional and online markets to eradicate substandard products.
The TISI has been instructed to rigorously oversee online stores across all platforms advertising products, including reviews and online brochure advertisements, as these are integral parts of the sales process.
"If these products fall under controlled items related to public safety, they must meet quality standards from production to the consumer’s hands,” the minister said.
Wanchai Phanomchai, deputy permanent secretary at the ministry, stated that the TISI had been actively and rigorously conducting sweeps to eliminate substandard products across all channels. However, upon inspecting online product distribution platforms, it was found that some platforms advertised products without displaying the standard mark and QR code. This makes it difficult for the public to verify whether the products meet the required standards or not.
The TISI has asked online product vendors, including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Central Trading, Line Commerce, Boonthavorn, Siam Global House, OfficeMate, and more than 300 others, to engage in discussions. The aim is to find solutions for controlling products related to public safety, especially concerning household electrical appliances such as electric pans, grills, convection ovens, fans, hair dryers, hair straighteners, and plug adapters — products frequently found flouting compliance requirements.
The TISI instructed traders to verify whether their products fall under the TISI’s watch. If the products were controlled, the traders must check whether they have obtained the necessary licence from the TISI. If the product is licensed, advertising and sales are permitted but they must ensure that the images used for advertising clearly display the standard mark and QR code.
The TISI has said it would conduct rigorous inspections starting January 1, 2024. If any online store or platform is found not complying, immediate legal action will be taken.