State agency to undertake stringent crackdown on substandard products

The concern is that these products may pose a danger to people's lives and property, Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said, explaining his instructions to the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

The TISI has been tasked with taking eight more stringent proactive measures under the “Quick Win” mission. These measures focus on closely monitoring product distribution in both traditional and online markets to eradicate substandard products.

The TISI has been instructed to rigorously oversee online stores across all platforms advertising products, including reviews and online brochure advertisements, as these are integral parts of the sales process.