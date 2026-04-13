Thailand's 2.87GW Data Centre Ambition Hinges on Power Grid Overhaul, Expert Warns

The kingdom has attracted billions in hyperscale investment, but closing the "megawatt gap" between power generation and delivery will be critical to its success.

Thailand has emerged as one of Southeast Asia's leading data centre destinations, drawing billions of baht in investment from American, Chinese and Japanese technology giants — but an expert has warned that the country's ability to capitalise on this momentum depends on urgently resolving deep-rooted energy infrastructure constraints.

Jerin Raj, senior vice president and managing director at engineering firm Black & Veatch, said Thailand's planned data centre pipeline now stands at roughly 2.87 gigawatts — a figure that, if fully realised, would place it among the region's largest emerging markets.

In 2025 alone, the country's Board of Investment approved 36 data centre projects worth approximately 728 billion baht, with a further seven projects valued at over 96 billion baht approved in January this year.

Yet Raj cautioned that capital commitments alone will not secure Thailand's position in the global race for hyperscale infrastructure.