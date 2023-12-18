Family launch appeal for Irishman in ICU after dengue strikes at Bangkok airport

James Burke, from Limerick, was due to return to Ireland after his Thai holiday on November 19, according to the Irish Independent newspaper. He sent his family a message saying “can’t wait to get home” while in a taxi to the airport in Bangkok.

However, he collapsed before he could catch his flight and was rushed to hospital for treatment of type 2 dengue.

After losing contact with Burke for days, his two sisters finally heard from staff in his hotel that their brother was critically ill in hospital.

A Thai translator told them that medics needed to intubate Burke and place him on a ventilator as he was suffering sepsis and respiratory failure.

"He had acute kidney failure, pneumonia, a bleed on the brain and severe nerve damage,” said Margaret Creed, one of Burke’s eight siblings.

“We can't afford to go out there because we've every penny of our savings given to the hospital; it's costing 2,700 euros a day to keep James where he is,” Creed told radio station Cork 96 FM.