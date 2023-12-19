King’s son ‘Than On’ hints at return as he boards plane
His Majesty the King’s second-oldest son, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, headed back to New York on Monday after his two week trip in Thailand.
Vacharaesorn posted photos of himself and his followers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province with the message, “See you again #ThailandI❤️you #ileaveonlytoreturn". A bit later, Bangkok Post reporter Wassana Nanuam posted a short video clip on her Facebook bidding farewell to Vacharaesorn with the message, “Till we meet again”.
Wassana hopes the King’s son makes a third visit to the kingdom.
Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand earlier this month to attend Father’s Day celebrations on December 5, at which he commemorated his grandfather’s birthday by laying flowers at his statue in King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
He had visited many places in Thailand during his second trip, including sampling dishes at a famous roadside eatery in Bangkok ‘Jay Fai’, applying for his first Thai ID card and a new Thai passport, and planting mangrove trees at the Klongkhlon Mangrove Reforestation Project in Samut Songkhram province. He also witnessed the traditional Thai way of life near the Bangkok Noi canal.
After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.