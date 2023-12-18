King's son witnesses traditional way of life near the canal
His Majesty the King’s second-eldest son, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, had a chance to witness the traditional Thai way of life over the weekend when he made a trip to Bangkok Noi canal in the capital.
Vacharaesorn posted a photo on Facebook after ordering a bowl of noodles with the caption “Supporting boat noodles seller on the Bangkok Noi canal”.
He also posted a series of images of Thai-style and more contemporary houses built along the canal that reflect the traditional way of life.
Several netizens liked and commented on His Majesty the King’s second-eldest son's Facebook post. They praised Vacharaesorn for his visits so far, and offered advice on the tourist destinations he should visit.
"Love the old traditions, so hard to find. Hope urbanisation won’t push away old ways of making a living. How much was your bowl of noodles, your highness?" a netizen asked Vacharaesorn.
Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand earlier this month to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5, when he laid flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok's Dusit district.
This is his second trip to his homeland this year.
After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.