King's son witnesses traditional way of life near the canal

Several netizens liked and commented on His Majesty the King’s second-eldest son's Facebook post. They praised Vacharaesorn for his visits so far, and offered advice on the tourist destinations he should visit.

"Love the old traditions, so hard to find. Hope urbanisation won’t push away old ways of making a living. How much was your bowl of noodles, your highness?" a netizen asked Vacharaesorn.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand earlier this month to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5, when he laid flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok's Dusit district.

This is his second trip to his homeland this year.