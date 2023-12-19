Thailand launches initiative to set up 1,500 digital classrooms nationwide

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said on Monday that these classrooms will be equipped with essential tools, such as computers and software designed to teach coding skills to students.

During the announcement, DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong highlighted the project’s significance, titled “Coding for Better Life: Building the Foundation for Thailand’s Future”.

He said the initiative’s role in cultivating the country’s digital talent will serve as a crucial factor for Thailand’s dominance in the digital economy era.

Citing a recent study, the minister noted that Thailand currently demands an annual average of 100,000 digital talents, while the education sector only produces around 25,000 such individuals each year.

“If we do nothing to address this gap, our country will be in crisis,” he said, adding that his ministry has developed both short- and long-term strategies to deal with this problem.

The short-term plan, he said, involves proposing the implementation of the Global Digital Talent Visa and introducing a unique category for short-term residents with exceptional digital abilities. The Cabinet is currently reviewing this proposal.

For the long-term strategy, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is actively promoting digital knowledge and skills development for all segments of the Thai population, with coding classrooms playing a crucial role.

Nuttapon Nimmanpatcharin, president/CEO of depa, said under the “Coding for Better Life” programme, specialised courses on programming languages will be taught to students.