BMA inspects New Year's gift baskets to ensure standards are met
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Consumer Protection Board, Bangkok Health Bureau and other state agencies are working together to inspect New Year gift baskets and ensure they meet required standards.
The inspection teams are checking for compliance with Thai food safety regulations, including the proper labeling of products, the freshness of food items, and the absence of any harmful substances.
BMA's permanent secretary, Dr Wantanee Wattana said the BMA wants to ensure that consumers are getting safe and quality products. “We will not hesitate to take action against any businesses that are found to be violating the law,” she stressed.
The inspection teams are visiting major shopping malls, supermarkets, and other retail outlets in Bangkok. They are also checking online retailers.
The inspection campaign is part of a wider effort by the Thai government to protect consumers. The government has also been working to improve the quality of Thai food products and to raise awareness of food safety issues.
Prime Minister's Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-iad revealed that follow-up checks were being undertaken today (December 25) to ensure that the distribution of New Year's gift baskets met the specified criteria. Buyers need to scrutinise the contents of the baskets, whether they match the product labels, and ensure that each item has a remaining shelf life of at least 6 months. New Year's gift baskets containing fresh vegetables/fruits must be placed for sale within 3 days. Additionally, food labels must have the FDA mark clearly indicated.
Moreover, if the products are damaged before expiration, have a shelf life of fewer than 6 months, or if the contents don't match the specifications, they can be exchanged or returned by February 29, 2024.
Apart from random checks on New Year's gift baskets, officials have also conducted on-site inspections of alms-giving sets.
To ensure compliance, distributors of gift baskets and alms-giving sets are requested to adhere to the guidelines, and have been warned that violations or non-compliance may lead to penalties including fines and imprisonment. Several individuals have already faced legal action for past violations.
The BMA emphasised the importance of product labels on each basket, urging consumers to be aware of their rights and thoroughly inspect the details. Those giving baskets are advised to purchase from reliable stores that meet standards and have proper product labels on the baskets. Throughout this period, all 50 districts' offices have collaborated with the FDA to conduct comprehensive checks on New Year's gift baskets to assure the public of their quality and standards.
Businesses selling New Year's gift baskets with incorrect labels may face imprisonment of up to 6 months or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. For manufacturers selling or importing such items, the penalty might be imprisonment for up to 1 year or a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Consumers who are misled or find New Year's gift baskets without proper labels can report via various channels such as the hotline 1166 or via the OCPB Connect app, or website www. ocpb. go. th.