BMA inspects New Year's gift baskets to ensure standards are met

The inspection teams are checking for compliance with Thai food safety regulations, including the proper labeling of products, the freshness of food items, and the absence of any harmful substances.

BMA's permanent secretary, Dr Wantanee Wattana said the BMA wants to ensure that consumers are getting safe and quality products. “We will not hesitate to take action against any businesses that are found to be violating the law,” she stressed.

The inspection teams are visiting major shopping malls, supermarkets, and other retail outlets in Bangkok. They are also checking online retailers.

The inspection campaign is part of a wider effort by the Thai government to protect consumers. The government has also been working to improve the quality of Thai food products and to raise awareness of food safety issues.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-iad revealed that follow-up checks were being undertaken today (December 25) to ensure that the distribution of New Year's gift baskets met the specified criteria. Buyers need to scrutinise the contents of the baskets, whether they match the product labels, and ensure that each item has a remaining shelf life of at least 6 months. New Year's gift baskets containing fresh vegetables/fruits must be placed for sale within 3 days. Additionally, food labels must have the FDA mark clearly indicated.

Moreover, if the products are damaged before expiration, have a shelf life of fewer than 6 months, or if the contents don't match the specifications, they can be exchanged or returned by February 29, 2024.

Apart from random checks on New Year's gift baskets, officials have also conducted on-site inspections of alms-giving sets.