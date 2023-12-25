Gov’t spreads wide range of gifts that touch many lives

Ministries and agencies have announced a slew of measures in recent days on behalf of the government, with initiatives ranging from providing free services, to various ways to stimulate the Thai economy such as a maximum tax deduction of 50,000 baht, reductions in living expenses, and lowering electricity and fuel prices

These government measures range widely across aspects of people’s lives, from finance and transportation to energy, tourism, education and culture.

The New Year’s gifts – so far – are:

Ministry of Finance

-Tax deductions pf up to 50,000 baht for individuals, including easy E-receipt measures, expenses for purchasing goods, or services via electronic tax invoices, effective from January 1 to February 15, 2024.

Ministry of Transport

-Exemption from toll fees on special highways No. 7 and No. 9 from midnight of December 28 of this year until midnight on January 3, 2024.

Ministry of Energy

-Fixing the electricity price at 3.99 baht/unit from January to April 2024 to reduce expenses for the public in households using less than 300 units per month; in the group using over 300 units per month, the previous rate of 4.68 baht/unit is set to be reduced to no more than 4.20 baht/unit.

-Fixing diesel prices at no more than 30 baht/litre and fixing LPG prices at 423 baht/15-kilogram cylinder for three months from January to March 2024.

-PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand) will not increase the retail prices of all types of oil for 10 days from December 24, 2023, to January 3, 2024. If global market prices decrease, adjustments will be made accordingly.