13 agencies under Interior Ministry ready ‘New Year gifts’ for public
As many as 13 agencies under the Interior Ministry are gearing up to implement measures aimed at helping the public, framing them as New Year gifts.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, ministry spokesperson and secretary to the interior minister, said on Sunday that Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed key agencies to formulate and execute initiatives for the benefit of the people.
She said the 13 agencies have devised a total of 18 measures, currently under consideration for Cabinet approval. While some initiatives are already underway, they will be officially recognised as New Year gift measures.
Here are some of the measures:
• Interest-free loans from government pawnshops: The 261 pawnshops that come under the local administration’s jurisdiction will grant interest-free loans of up to 5,000 baht from January 1 to March 31. Interest for the first three months will be waived and a rate of 0.25% per month will be applied from the fourth month. Amounts borrowed beyond the first 5,000 baht will be charged an interest rate of 1% from the first month.
• Metropolitan Water Authority (MWA) initiatives: MWA will install 72 drinking water dispensers in Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi from January, selling water at 2 baht per litre with revenue shared with communities.
• Grace period for water bills: The Provincial Water Authority and MWA will extend the grace period for unpaid water bills of no more than 150 baht per month for up to three months. The measure, which began in November, will be extended to January next year.
• Grace period for electricity bills: The Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authority will extend the grace period for unpaid bills of no more than 300 baht per month to three months. The measure, which started last month, will continue until next November.
• Upgrade of ThaiID app: The app will now be able to display birth, marriage and divorce certificates. It currently only shows the ID card and household registration.
• Creative tourism: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will promote creative tourism in the capital.
• Online selling platforms: The Community Development Department will launch three platforms – Shop Community, Click Community and OTOP Giftset – for people to sell goods online.
• Job creation projects: The Market Organisation will undertake job creation projects in provinces and city communities.
• Public facilities: The Wastewater Management Authority will provide public access to a football field and exercise ground in Samut Prakan’s Praek Sa district. It will also establish a fish learning centre in Nonthaburi and green parks will be made available at all its centres nationwide.
• Drought survey and relief: The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department will survey drought-hit areas from January to May and provide water accordingly.