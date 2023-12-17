13 agencies under Interior Ministry ready ‘New Year gifts’ for public

• Grace period for water bills: The Provincial Water Authority and MWA will extend the grace period for unpaid water bills of no more than 150 baht per month for up to three months. The measure, which began in November, will be extended to January next year.

• Grace period for electricity bills: The Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authority will extend the grace period for unpaid bills of no more than 300 baht per month to three months. The measure, which started last month, will continue until next November.

• Upgrade of ThaiID app: The app will now be able to display birth, marriage and divorce certificates. It currently only shows the ID card and household registration.

• Creative tourism: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will promote creative tourism in the capital.

• Online selling platforms: The Community Development Department will launch three platforms – Shop Community, Click Community and OTOP Giftset – for people to sell goods online.

• Job creation projects: The Market Organisation will undertake job creation projects in provinces and city communities.

• Public facilities: The Wastewater Management Authority will provide public access to a football field and exercise ground in Samut Prakan’s Praek Sa district. It will also establish a fish learning centre in Nonthaburi and green parks will be made available at all its centres nationwide.

• Drought survey and relief: The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department will survey drought-hit areas from January to May and provide water accordingly.