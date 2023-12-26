PM goes all out for Christmas with festive attire for his feet

Srettha, who also serves as Finance Minister, arrived at the compound around 12.30pm in his usual grey suit and green-white necktie. He proceeded to greet each member of the press in Press Room 2 and invited them to a Christmas Party that evening at the field in front of the Thai-Khu-Fah Building.

While showing off his socks, Srettha also brought with him 10 kg of Panettone Sospeso, an Italian sweet bread eaten during the festive season as a gift for members of the media. He suggested enjoying the panettone with ice cream.

The party started at around 4.30pm, with the PM appearing in a red cardigan, and bringing his two sons, Napat and Warat, to the event at the Government House.

Also joining the event were Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompow, PM Office’s Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead, officials of the Government House and members of the press.

Iconic Thai foods were served at the party, including Pad Thai, rice with barbecued red pork, crispy fried mussel pancake, steamed rice with chicken, as well as pizza, noodle soups, and pork satay.

Srettha’s second eldest son, Warat, said he was glad to spend Christmas this year with his family after living abroad for many years, adding that he was proud to see his father working hard for the country.