Deputy PM blames controversy over Thaksin’s treatment on Corrections chief

Without mentioning him by name, Somsak said department director-general Sahakarn Petchnarin should have explained to the public that Thaksin is being treated in the Police Hospital in line with the regulations.

The former PM returned to Thailand from self-imposed exile on August 22 and was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison to serve sentences stemming from corruption cases during his tenure. However, he was rushed to the Police General Hospital on the same night for health reasons.

The 120 days that Thaksin is legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison expired on December 22. Any extension of treatment outside prison must be approved by the justice minister at the request of the corrections chief and with a recommendation from the doctor in charge of the case.