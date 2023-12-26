Deputy PM blames controversy over Thaksin’s treatment on Corrections chief
Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Tuesday blamed the Corrections Department chief for growing controversy over jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s extended stay in hospital.
Without mentioning him by name, Somsak said department director-general Sahakarn Petchnarin should have explained to the public that Thaksin is being treated in the Police Hospital in line with the regulations.
The former PM returned to Thailand from self-imposed exile on August 22 and was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison to serve sentences stemming from corruption cases during his tenure. However, he was rushed to the Police General Hospital on the same night for health reasons.
The 120 days that Thaksin is legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison expired on December 22. Any extension of treatment outside prison must be approved by the justice minister at the request of the corrections chief and with a recommendation from the doctor in charge of the case.
On Tuesday, Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong said the corrections director-general had, so far, not submitted Thaksin’s case for him to approve.
Deputy PM Somsak claimed the Corrections chief was too afraid to act in line with the law and regulations and had let public criticism of the case grow unchecked.
He also issued a veiled threat that Sahakarn's job was now at risk.
“When you cannot achieve your work goals but still want to keep your post, problems will occur,” Somsak said.
The government was not afraid of public criticism and parliamentary debate of Thaksin’s case, he said, adding that it was being handled in line with the law and regulations.