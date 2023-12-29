Over 1.5 million passengers used train services yesterday

Department director-general Pichet Kunathamaraks said that on the eve of a four-day New Year holiday break, a total of 1,504,269 passengers/trips were made using Thailand’s train services nationwide.

That was an increase of 297,879 passengers/trips, up 25% from 1,206,390 on the same day last year.

On Thursday (December 28)], a total of 1,412,372 passengers were carried by 3,046 electric train trips in Bangkok. That was 278,996 passengers/trips more than the 1,133,376 on the same day last year, a 24.6% increase, the department said.

Among the eight mass transit train routes in the capital, the BTS Green Line (Sukhumvit and Silom lines) was the most popular yesterday, recording as many as 759,704 passengers/trips. It was followed by the MRT Blue Line, with 391,099 passengers/trips yesterday.



