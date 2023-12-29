Over 1.5 million passengers used train services yesterday
More than 1.5 million passengers used Thai train services on Thursday (Dec 28), 1.41 million of them in Bangkok, the Department of Rail Transport said on Friday.
Department director-general Pichet Kunathamaraks said that on the eve of a four-day New Year holiday break, a total of 1,504,269 passengers/trips were made using Thailand’s train services nationwide.
That was an increase of 297,879 passengers/trips, up 25% from 1,206,390 on the same day last year.
On Thursday (December 28)], a total of 1,412,372 passengers were carried by 3,046 electric train trips in Bangkok. That was 278,996 passengers/trips more than the 1,133,376 on the same day last year, a 24.6% increase, the department said.
Among the eight mass transit train routes in the capital, the BTS Green Line (Sukhumvit and Silom lines) was the most popular yesterday, recording as many as 759,704 passengers/trips. It was followed by the MRT Blue Line, with 391,099 passengers/trips yesterday.
Next was the new Pink Line monorail, which undergoing trial runs, carrying 65,454 passengers/trips, followed by the Airport Rail Link, which connects Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport with the city area, recording 64,135 passengers/trips.
The MRT Pink Line recorded 61,322 passengers/trips on December 28, a 54% jump from the same date last year.
Next was the Yellow Line monorail, which began commercial services in July, with 34,510 passengers/trips yesterday, followed by the Red Line commuter train service of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) — 26,665 passengers/trips — and the short BTS Gold Line, with 9,483 passengers/trips.
The SRT’s inter-provincial trains carried 91,897 passengers on 216 journeys on December 28, a 26% increase from the same date last year.
The Northeast route saw the highest number of passengers/trips at 26,673, followed by the South route (24,286), the North route (21,082), the East route (12,342), and the Mahachai-Mae Klong route (7,514).