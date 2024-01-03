Covid-19 cases reach nearly 6,000 a day

According to a Facebook post by Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine Associate Professor Thira Woratanarat, the increase in cases is due to the spread of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.86.xBA.5 which is more transmissible than previous variants.

The increase in cases has also led to an increase in people with pneumonia, pushing the number of patients with pneumonia due to COVID-19 to its highest level in four months.

The following is the weekly report of Covid-19 figures (December 24-30, 2023):

- Hospitalised patients: 594 cases, a 7% increase compared to the previous week.

Fatalities: 3 cases.

- Pneumonia cases reached 120, exceeding the marker of the past 3 weeks and marking a 6.2% increase from the previous week, and the highest since early September.

- Patients requiring ventilator support: 74 cases, a 13.8% increase from the previous week, also reaching the highest level in the past 4 months. The number of patients needing ventilator support has continuously risen for 4 consecutive weeks.

Estimated new infections per day: between 4,243 to 5,893 cases.

The Public Health Ministry has urged people to get vaccinated with booster shots. to wear masks and practise social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Booster shots are available at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, located in the compound of the Public Health Ministry, Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in Thailand is a cause for concern, with the ministry monitoring the situation closely and will take action as needed.