Five sustainable living trends that could catch on in 2024

Among several methods to deal with the environmental impact, five trends are expected this year:

Goodbye to single-use plastics

Using plastic bags could increase the amount of waste and cause an impact on the environment. Thailand used up to 45 billion plastic bags annually, according to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.

Hence, it is not too late to search for bags that suit shoppers' lifestyle and can be used for many years. It would also keep up with global trends as many countries have banned the use of plastic bags.

Several venues are expected to implement measures to follow this trend, especially shopping malls.

Say no to artificial grass turf

Several agencies have launched campaigns to grow real grass because its roots can store carbon dioxide, which is among causes of global warming.

Even though artificial grass turf helps mitigate housework, small animals cannot live under this environmental condition, and it also causes a bad odour after rainfall.

Avoid following fashion

Many people have witnessed the impact of fast fashion on the environment and changing trends cause a lot of waste.

Entrepreneurs are paying attention to circular fashion as textile was ranked fourth among industries that caused an impact on the environment, following food, construction and transportation.

Meanwhile, several experts believe that sustainable fashion will become popular this year.

Hence, is it better to look for desirable clothes that can be worn for a long time?