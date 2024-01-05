No evacuation plan as Samut Prakan chemical leak under control: PM

On Thursday, the tank carrying around 200 litres of toxic chemical "aluminium phosphide" in a truck caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in Samrong Nuea subdistrict at 7.30pm.

Fire-fighters took more than two hours to extinguish the flames ignited by the material meant for production of agricultural pesticides. However, local residents are worried about pollution caused by the leaked chemical.

"The Pollution Control Department [PCD] director-general, Preeyaporn Suwanaged, is dealing with this issue," Srettha said.

He said there was no evacuation plan for residents, adding that he would ask Environment Ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat if any compensation was planned.