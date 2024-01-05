No evacuation plan as Samut Prakan chemical leak under control: PM
A chemical leak in the Mueang district of Samut Prakan province is currently under control, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.
On Thursday, the tank carrying around 200 litres of toxic chemical "aluminium phosphide" in a truck caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in Samrong Nuea subdistrict at 7.30pm.
Fire-fighters took more than two hours to extinguish the flames ignited by the material meant for production of agricultural pesticides. However, local residents are worried about pollution caused by the leaked chemical.
"The Pollution Control Department [PCD] director-general, Preeyaporn Suwanaged, is dealing with this issue," Srettha said.
He said there was no evacuation plan for residents, adding that he would ask Environment Ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat if any compensation was planned.
Meanwhile, PCD environment specialist Sunthorn Uppaman said the officials had removed aluminium phosphide away from the scene.
He confirmed that there was no chemical residue left in the area, adding that officials had already reopened the traffic on Sukhumvit Road.
He added that in the event of an evacuation plan, residents should move to the upwind area about 200-300 metres from the scene.
Earlier, Pol Major Wirot Tadso, superintendent of Samrong Nuea Police Station, said investigators were collecting evidence to take legal action against the truck driver.
The truck driver had violated the Public Health Ministry's hazardous chemical transportation regulations, which stipulated that a warning label must be placed on vehicles carrying hazardous chemicals, he explained.
He added that residents affected by the incident could submit their complaints to the police.
Thananthorn Sudkaew from Samut Prakan's Mueang district health office advised residents near the scene to closely observe their symptoms because the chemical could cause irritation for their respiratory system.
"People should stay in clear and upwind areas," he said. "Those who touched the chemical should wash their hands with clean water for approximately 15 minutes or longer."
He said people should wear two to three layers of face masks, adding that they could consult with doctors if they developed any symptoms.