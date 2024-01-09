PM comes up with a strong motto for this year’s Children’s Day

The celebration hasn’t always followed the start of a new year, however. When Thailand first established Children’s Day, it was held on October 3, 1955 – the first Monday in October – in line with the celebrations of several other countries. According to historical evidence, the suggestion was made by VM Gulgani, a United Nations representative for children’s welfare.

Thailand continued to mark the occasion on that first Monday of October until 1965 when the Committee for National Children’s Day agreed to change the date of Children’s Day to the second Saturday of January.

The reasoning was logical: Monday posed difficulties for parents who have to work, and October tends to be very wet and therefore not suitable for outdoor activities.

The cabinet approved the committee’s proposal to change the date on February 5, 1965, which meant no Children’s Day that year. The first Children’s Day on the second Saturday of January was observed on January 8, 1966.