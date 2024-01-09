PM comes up with a strong motto for this year’s Children’s Day
In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, which this year falls on January 13.
The celebration hasn’t always followed the start of a new year, however. When Thailand first established Children’s Day, it was held on October 3, 1955 – the first Monday in October – in line with the celebrations of several other countries. According to historical evidence, the suggestion was made by VM Gulgani, a United Nations representative for children’s welfare.
Thailand continued to mark the occasion on that first Monday of October until 1965 when the Committee for National Children’s Day agreed to change the date of Children’s Day to the second Saturday of January.
The reasoning was logical: Monday posed difficulties for parents who have to work, and October tends to be very wet and therefore not suitable for outdoor activities.
The cabinet approved the committee’s proposal to change the date on February 5, 1965, which meant no Children’s Day that year. The first Children’s Day on the second Saturday of January was observed on January 8, 1966.
The first Children’s Day motto was given in 1956 by then Prime Minister Field Marshal Plaek Pibulsongkram, who urged children to “strive to help others and society”. Since then, it has become a tradition for the prime minister to announce the Children’s Day motto some days ahead of the celebrations
For this year, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced the Children’s Day motto as: “Have a broader perspective. Think constructively. Respect differences. Join forces in building democracy.”
On December 28, 2023, Srettha posted the motto on his X (formerly Twitter) feed, praising Thai children for having potential and being forward-thinking, and adding that the Government is duty-bound to support their quality growth, and encourage their pride and integrity.
World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on that date in 1959. Several countries around the world observe Children’s Day on different dates, based on their history and the suitability of the chosen day.