Air quality continues to be poor in most of Bangkok

The highest level was recorded this morning (January 9) in Nong Khaem district, where the concentration of PM 2.5 particles reached 87.4 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which is more than twice the safe limit of 25 µg/m3.

The BMA has advised residents in affected areas to take precautions, such as wearing a mask when going outside, avoiding strenuous activity, and staying indoors as much as possible.