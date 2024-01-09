Air quality continues to be poor in most of Bangkok
According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Monitoring Centre, the air quality in 68 areas of the metropolis is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The highest level was recorded this morning (January 9) in Nong Khaem district, where the concentration of PM 2.5 particles reached 87.4 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which is more than twice the safe limit of 25 µg/m3.
The BMA has advised residents in affected areas to take precautions, such as wearing a mask when going outside, avoiding strenuous activity, and staying indoors as much as possible.
The high levels of PM 2.5 particles in Bangkok are due to a combination of factors, namely air pollution from vehicles, construction dust and the burning of farmland in preparation for planting. All three activities emit PM 2.5 particles.
The BMA is taking steps to address the problem of PM 2.5 pollution by investing in public transport, such as buses and trains, to reduce the number of vehicles on the road; enforcing stricter environmental regulations on businesses and industries; and educating the public about air pollution.
A breakdown in map form of the areas most affected by PM2.5 can be found at
https://aqicn.org/city/bangkok