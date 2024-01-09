BMA dismisses allegations, extends review period of controversial city plan

The deadline for receiving feedback on the new city plan has been extended from January 22 to February 29.

Bangkokians have been permitted to submit their objections to the city plan since December 23, granting them the right to oppose the use of their land outlined in the new plan.

Deputy BMA governor Wisanu Subsompon held a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday to explain how the BMA drafted its latest city plan. Also present were Assoc Prof Dr Noppanan Tapananon, a specialist on city development strategies from Chulalongkorn University, and Chukwan Nilsiri, deputy director of BMA’s City Planning and Urban Development Department.