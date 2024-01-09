BMA dismisses allegations, extends review period of controversial city plan
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) dismissed allegations that its new city plan primarily benefits property developers, but said opponents have until the end of February to register their complaints.
The deadline for receiving feedback on the new city plan has been extended from January 22 to February 29.
Bangkokians have been permitted to submit their objections to the city plan since December 23, granting them the right to oppose the use of their land outlined in the new plan.
Deputy BMA governor Wisanu Subsompon held a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday to explain how the BMA drafted its latest city plan. Also present were Assoc Prof Dr Noppanan Tapananon, a specialist on city development strategies from Chulalongkorn University, and Chukwan Nilsiri, deputy director of BMA’s City Planning and Urban Development Department.
The press conference was called in response to criticism and allegations by civil groups led by former politician Korn Chatikavanij and the Thailand Consumers Council that the BMA had drafted the new city plan to favour developers of high-rise condos. They also alleged that this decision was made without public feedback.
Wisanu told the press that the new city plan’s aim is to increase green areas in the city to serve as lungs for Bangkok residents. He pointed out that the BMA is mandated by the city planning law to revise its city plan every five years. The current city plan has been in use since 2013, he said.
Critics said the new city plan would undeniably favour property developers, citing the designation of 148 roads over 600 kilometres long, passing through people’s homes. They noted that these roads would be 12 to 40 metres wide.
Wisanu said the road markings were in compliance with the new city plan act of 2019, which mandates six plans – including land utilisation by categories, marking unused land with no structures, transport routes, public utility services, natural resources and environment and water resources development.
He added that the city plan underwent an 18-step drafting process as required by the new city plan act. This process includes public hearings and 90 days for stakeholders to file complaints or disagreements.
Wisanu said seven public hearings on the new city plan have been held since last month, with the seventh held at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng on Saturday.