Suwat spreads cheer in Korat schools with gifts of sports shirts
Veteran politician Suwat Liptapanlop brought joy to teachers and students in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday when he arrived with a pile of sports shirts for distribution.
This gesture, timed around the upcoming Children’s Day and Teacher’s Day, aimed to encourage children to prioritise both education and sports for good health.
In a bid to mark the New Year, as well as Children’s Day on January 13 and Teacher’s Day on January 16, Suwat presented commemorative shirts marking the 555th anniversary of Nakhon Ratchasima province and sports shirts to students and teachers. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.
Suwat explained that the gifts serve as an encouragement to teachers who have devoted their lives to nurturing students, shaping qualified individuals dedicated to serving their hometowns and Nakhon Ratchasima. He likened education to a vaccine, an enduring asset that serves throughout one’s life.
“Children should focus on their studies to become outstanding students, a source of pride for their teachers and parents, responsible citizens and Nakhon Ratchasima residents as well as significant contributors to the country’s future,” Suwat said.
Apart from distributing shirts at the state-run Nakhon Ratchasima Kindergarten and Muang Nakhon Ratchasima School, Suwat also visited several other schools to share the gifts.