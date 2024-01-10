TSB sells carbon credits to Swiss company

Initiated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and partners, the programme aims to promote international carbon credit trading among transport operators in Thailand’s capital.

TSB’s chief executive officer Kulpornphat Wongmacharpinya said on Tuesday that the carbon credits sold to Klik Foundation have been recorded from the company’s operation of 100% electric buses in Bangkok, which also helps reduce air pollution in the city.

She said the carbon credit trading under the programme complied with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on climate change, in which both parties entered the contract on a voluntary basis, while the carbon credit was recorded from operations that meet international standards for the environment and human rights.

Klik Foundation will use the carbon credit to complement Switzerland’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, she added.

Kulpornphat said that TSP has planned this year to add 2,200 electric buses to its fleet, thus providing a total of 3,100 electric buses offering comprehensive services to commuters.

TSB also aimed to increase its workforce of younger staff to further improve its service quality, she added.