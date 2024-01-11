Constitutional Court names Nakarin Mektrairat as its new president

Worawit was named the court’s president on April 1, 2023 by His Majesty the King.

All nine Constitutional Court judges were present at the voting on Wednesday. They are: Worawit (as acting president), Nakarin, Panya Udchachon, Udom Sitthiwirattham, Wirun Saengthian, Jiraniti Hawanont, Nophadol Theppitak, Banjongsak Wongpracha and Udom Rathamarit.

The other two contestants, Jiraniti and Panya, received two votes each.

The Office of the Constitutional Court will notify the results of the selection to the Office of the Secretariat of the Senate for her steps in the appointment of the new president.

Nakarin, 66, took the office of Constitutional Court judge under the order of the King in October 2015. He holds a Bachelor’s of Political Science (Politics and Government) from Thammasat University, a Master of Arts (History) from Chulalongkorn University, and a PhD in International Studies from Waseda University, Japan.

A former rector of Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science and vice-rector of the administration, human resources and academic division, he served on the committee that drafted a new constitution in 2006-2007, and in 2014.